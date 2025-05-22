Multiple drone-like objects spotted over Maidan, Fort William

Kolkata: Tension spread late on Monday night after several drone-like objects were reportedly spotted in the sky over the Maidan area.

Though they returned in a few moments to the direction from which they came from, an inquiry has reportedly started.

According to sources, on Monday night multiple drone-like flying objects were reportedly spotted moving towards the city from

Maheshtala direction.

The flying objects crossed Hastings, Vidyasagar Setu and Victoria Memorial. They reportedly hovered over the Maidan area and the Indian Army’s Eastern Command headquarters at Fort William.

After police came to know about the flying objects, vigilance was kept until the drone-like objects returned to the same direction from which they came.

According to the Indian Army, Eastern Command, they have come to know about the incident and initiated an investigation. “Reports of drone sightings over Kolkata have been received and are currently under investigation. Efforts are underway to ascertain the veracity of this event. Further information will be shared as facts are established. In the interim, the Media is urged to refrain from speculation,” said the spokesperson of the Eastern Command.

It may be mentioned that Kolkata Police has already started an inquiry about the youtuber Jyoti Malhotra who is suspected to be a Pakistani agent arrested by Haryana Police on May 16.