Multidisciplinary med board set up at SSKM Hosp for Jyotipriya

A multidisciplinary medical board was set up at SSKM Hospital for the treatment of the state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged ration distribution.

He was taken to SSKM Hospital on Tuesday from Presidency Correctional Home after his blood sugar level suddenly shot up. Mallick is currently serving judicial custody. After being taken to the hospital, Mallick was initially kept in observation till late evening and later admitted to the hospital as he had several issues.

Senior doctors from various departments, including neurologists examined Mallick on Wednesday. The minister will be kept under observation.