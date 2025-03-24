Multi-story parking lots being planned to ease traffic woes in English Bazar

Malda: Despite the rapid urbanisation of English Bazar, the lack of proper parking facilities has become a major issue for residents and visitors alike. With numerous multi-story buildings emerging across the city, parking remains a challenge, leading to severe traffic congestion.

To tackle this problem, the English Bazar Municipality is planning to construct modern parking lots, much like those in metropolitan cities such as Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai. Speaking on this development, the Chairman of English Bazar Municipality, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, stated: “As part of our five-year development plan, we aim to establish designated parking zones across the city in the near future.” A recent example of modern parking solutions is the newly-constructed shopping mall in North Jadupur, which includes an advanced parking zone. According to the Chairman, a crucial location in the city will be selected for the construction of a multi-story parking lot.

The proposed parking structure will be five to seven stories high and will feature ramps to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles, including small cars and motorbikes, across different levels. This initiative is expected to bring much-needed relief to the growing parking crisis in Malda. Uzzal Saha, president of Malda Merchants Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed concerns about the worsening situation.

He pointed out that, apart from the lack of parking spaces, the increasing number of e-rickshaws (totos) has significantly contributed to traffic congestion. “This problem is severely affecting local businesses. Visitors from outside the EBM area often struggle to find parking and are forced to leave their vehicles far from the market areas,” he said. Malda is a vital commercial hub, attracting people from neighbouring districts and even states like Bihar and Jharkhand for medical treatments and business purposes. Additionally, the Malda Town Railway Station is one of the key Railway junctions in India, bringing in thousands of commuters daily.

Despite the high footfall, the municipal area lacks adequate parking infrastructure. As a result, vehicles are often parked on the roadside, causing disruptions to daily life. To add to the residents’ woes, police frequently issue fines for unauthorised parking, further frustrating the public.

The municipality’s plan to establish organised parking zones is being welcomed by the dwellers. Many believe that if a structured parking system is not introduced soon, the traffic situation will become unmanageable. Given that Malda is a growing commercial centre, the number of vehicles is expected to rise, making parking solutions an urgent necessity.