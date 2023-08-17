Multi-Modal Logistics Park: Kolkata Port invites e-tender-cum-e-auction for allotment of land

Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, has invited e-tender-cum e-auction for the allotment of vacant land for setting up a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Transport Depot Road, Hide Road Extension and Sonapur Road, on a long term lease of 30 years.

The proposed site for MMLP is located between Transport Depot Road and Hide Road which connects National Highway (NH)-12 at a distance of 8 km. The site is also connected to Railways siding and therefore, has connectivity through both roadways and railways.

It is located at a distance of within 2 km from the Port. The advantage of this MMLP is that it is located in the heart of the city. The total site area is 59 acres approximately. The project, part of the national master plan for multi-modal connectivity, will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate last-mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people, besides reducing logistics costs.

The MMLP will be a port facility outside the port area, allowing shippers to undertake consolidation and distribution activities as well as complete export/import procedures at inland locations that are at relatively shorter distances from their farms and factories.

The benefits will include improvement of trade or product competitiveness, reduction in the number of days to export, provide a one-stop logistics and customs solution, optimal use of the road and gradual modal shift to rail transport, among others.

The logistics park will be divided primarily into core and non-core areas. The core activities area is earmarked for warehousing and container handling activities, including a container yard. The non-core area will feature developments such as offices, hotels and other commercial developments. The commercial area would primarily have office spaces for companies which would provide support services to the players operating out of the processing zone of the MMLP. Ancillary service providers such as hotels, banks, freight forwarders, CHAs and transport corporations would also be encouraged to set up offices in the commercial office area. It may also house a retail zone for the benefit of the employees. Also, the commercial area or centre can be developed to accommodate a product exhibition centre.

Along with the Eastern and North Eastern states, Kolkata Port serves the neighbouring landlocked countries Nepal and Bhutan, through the dense network of roads, railways as well as waterways, some of which go through Bangladesh.