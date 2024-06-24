Multi-city ‘Fête de la Musique 2024’ brings global artistes to Kolkata

KOLKATA: Come June 28 and AKODA — a three-piece Creole Jazz band from Bordeaux — is all set to perform in Kolkata as part of the two-week cultural celebration Fête de la Musique 2024. The decade-old band is led by Reunion Island jazz pianist and singer Valerie Chane Tef.



Organised by the Embassy of France in India, the French Institute in India (IFI), and the Alliance Française network, Fête de la Musique 2024 aims to explore the diverse musical landscape and foster dialogue between France and India.

From June 14 to June 30, three international music artistes namely Akoda (Creole jazz), GЯEG (electronic music) and Brö (pop) are touring various cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Trivandrum and Pondicherry. Tef, hailing from Réunion Island, is a Creole jazz pianist who brings a captivating fusion of contemporary jazz infused with her rich cultural heritage. Mauritius-born and Paris-based DJ and producer GЯEG has been a prominent figure in the club scene since 2019. He is touring cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pondicherry, and Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Brö blends singing and rapping to explore themes like desire and the usual preoccupations of the young generation. She will visit venues such as the Tribal Museum (Bhopal), Bharat Bhavan (Trivandrum), and Alliance Française de Delhi.

Fête de la Musique, or World Music Day, was founded in 1982 by the then Minister of Culture of France, M Jack Lang. It’s a day dedicated to making music in various spaces such as streets, cafes and concert halls, sharing the passion for music.