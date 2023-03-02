Mukundapur: Min examines feasibility of setting up bridge to ease traffic movement

State Irrigation minister Partha Bhowmick along with senior engineers of his department on Wednesday visited the site of Daspara bridge in Mukundapur area under ward 109 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation to examine the feasibility of construction of another bridge adjacent to it to facilitate traffic movement in the area.

Councillor of ward 109 Ananya Banerjee had requested the minister to pay a visit to the site to inspect the Daspara bridge that was constructed two decades back.

Both way movement at the same time on the bridge, which connects not only Mukundapur with Nayabad but also a good number of wards under Rajpur Sonarpur municipality, is not possible. Vehicles from one side go for some time and then they are stopped to make way for the opposite side to use the bridge and thus the traffic flow continues.

“The population density has gone up with the passage of time and with a number of well known private hospitals being located in this ward, the footfall of people in the ward is always on the higher side,” he said.

“The residents have been demanding another bridge adjacent to Daspara for facilitating the traffic movement. We are hopeful that with the minister visiting the place with his expert engineers’ team, the expectations of the common people will be met,”Banerjee said.

The Irrigation department is dredging the Suti canal in full swing to prevent water logging in some pockets of ward 109. Mukundapur is one area that witnesses water logging after a smart rain.