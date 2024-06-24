Mukundapur: 8 held for abducting bizman

Kolkata: As many as eight persons were arrested for allegedly abducting a businessman and demanding ransom. The businessman was rescued by a joint team of Tiljala Police Station and Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Kolkata Police Detective Department (DD) from a hotel in Mukundapur area on Sunday.



According to sources, the youth identified as Md. Irfan left his residence in Tiljala on Friday but did not return. He was allegedly abducted on Friday evening from the New Market area. On Saturday, Irfan’s father received a call claiming that his son was kidnapped and the caller allegedly demanded Rs 12 lakh ransom.

He also threatened Irfan’s father that if he did not pay the ransom, his son would be killed following which Irfan’s father lodged a complaint at the Tiljala Police Station.

During the probe, cops traced the location of the mobile number in Mukundapur area. On Sunday, a joint raid was conducted by the cops of Tiljala Police Station and cops from the ARS and Irfan was rescued. From the hotel in Mukundapur two persons were arrested. Later, six more people were arrested on the basis of the statement of the duo from Mukundapur. Police are trying to find out the motive behind the

abduction. However, unconfirmed sources reportedly claimed that Irfan had

borrowed a huge amount of money for business purposes from someone and did not repay the same.