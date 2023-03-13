Mukul Roy’s dismissal from Assembly: Suvendu moves HC

KOLKATA: The Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari has filed a petition in a division bench of the Calcutta High Court demanding the dismissal of Mukul Roy from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law.

The petition has been admitted by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj. The matter will come for hearing soon.

Adhikari had earlier approached the Supreme Court challenging the West Bengal Assembly Speaker’s decision to not disqualify MLA Mukul Roy. The apex court had refused to entertain on the grounds that it bypassed the Calcutta High Court. The apex court allowed Adhikari to withdraw it, suggesting that he take it to High Court. Mukul Roy had switched to TMC after winning from Krishnanagar (north) on a BJP ticket.