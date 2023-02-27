Mukul Roy stable

Kolkata: TMC MLA Mukul Roy was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday night with neurological issues. Roy has also been suffering from Parkinson’s. A medical team has been formed. He is a patient of Hydrocephalus which is a condition where a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain causes increased pressure in the skull. It causes brain swelling. His health condition is stated to be stable now, sources in the hospital said. Mukul Roy may be kept in the hospital for another 2-3 days.

