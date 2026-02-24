Mukul Roy, ‘Bengal’s Chanakya’, passes away at 71

Kolkata: Mukul Roy, the veteran strategist often hailed as the “Chanakya” of Bengal politics for his organisational acumen and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring, passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Monday at 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest, marking the end of a tumultuous and influential political chapter.



Former Railway minister and one of the founding members of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Roy breathed his last at 1.30 am at the private hospital, his son Subhranshu Roy said, adding that he had been in a coma for the last several days.

The passing of the Trinamool Congress’s once “second man in command” left party supremo Mamata Banerjee disheartened, as she said Mukul Roy would be remembered for his immense contribution to Bengal politics and his formidable organisational skills.

Tributes for Roy poured in from across the political spectrum. Many political leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home minister, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, expressed condolences to Roy’s family.

Roy was a founder member of Trinamool when the party was formed in 1998. Once considered a close aide of Mamata Banerjee and often regarded as TMC’s second-in-command and key strategist or ‘Chanakya’ of the party, Roy joined the BJP in 2017, following differences with the party, two years before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He contested the 2021 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket and won from Krishnanagar. He quit the BJP a month after Suvendu Adhikari became the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal. He had rejoined Trinamool on June 11, 2021, along with his son, in the presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

On social media, PM Modi remembered Roy by saying that the latter’s vast political experience and dedicated efforts in social service will remain memorable.

Bengal Chief Minister in a post in Bengali on X, said: “I am deeply shocked and grieved by the sudden news of the demise of veteran politician Mukul Roy. He was my long-time political colleague and a comrade-in-arms in many political struggles. The news of his departure has left me heartbroken.”

Condoling Roy’s death, Abhishek Banerjee in a post on X wrote: “The demise of Mukul Roy marks the end of an era in West Bengal’s political history. A veteran leader with vast experience, his contributions helped shape an important phase of the state’s public and political journey.”

“He added: As a founding pillar of the All India Trinamool Congress, he was instrumental in expanding and consolidating the organisation during its formative years. His dedication to public life will be recalled with admiration. I extend my sincere sympathies to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul be granted eternal peace.”

Abhishek, who had a long association with Roy, walked and accompanied Roy’s son Subhrangshu in a solemn procession from their residence at Kanchrapara to Halisahar Crematorium, and was also present during the veteran leader’s last rites.

Roy had served as the Union Railway minister (2012) and Minister of State for Shipping during the UPA-II government. Roy, in his final years, had withdrawn from active politics due to severe health-related issues, including dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and diabetes.

Roy’s body was taken to the Assembly, where Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay, other MLAs and Abhishek Banerjee paid their last respects. Later, Roy’s body would be taken to his house at Ghatak Pukur at Kanchrapara in the North 24-Parganas.

Subhrangshu Roy said: “I don’t know how much loss the party or others have suffered with my father’s death, but it is an irreparable loss to me. I have lost the roof from my head.”