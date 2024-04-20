Mukul Roy admitted to hospital, now stable

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Mukul Roy who has been suffering from neurological ailments was admitted to a city hospital late on Thursday evening. His health condition is stated to be stable now. Former Railway minister, Roy was admitted to the hospital after the doctors found his health condition feeble. He was unable to eat food properly. It was learnt that Roy was coming to the city from his Kanchrapara house in a car on Thursday when he fell ill. He had also complained about respiratory distress. His blood sugar level had also shot up. A medical board was formed by the hospital for his treatment. Roy has been suffering from dementia.

One of the founding members of the Trinamool Congress, Roy had joined the BJP in 2017 and had won from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 Assembly polls on a ticket of the saffron party, before returning to the ruling party in the state.