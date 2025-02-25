Mukul Bhattacharya made V-C of WB Univ of Health Sciences

Kolkata: Prof (Dr) Mukul Bhattacharya has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of the West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS). State health department issued an order on Tuesday in this regard.

Earlier the Supreme Court in an order had constituted a search-cum-selection committee for recommendation to the post of vice-chancellor. The order said that the name of the person to be appointed as vice-chancellor should be done as per the recommendation of the search committee for the WBUHS.

The recommendation was placed before the Chancellor who is the Governor of the state through the Chief Minister indicating the latter’s choice in order of preference. Bhattacharya was posted as Professor and Head of the Department of Orthopedics, IPGME&R and SSKM Hospital.