Mudra Utsav to showcase rare ‘007’ James Bond currency notes

Kolkata: The coin enthusiasts in the city will be reminded of the fictional spy James Bond through a unique display of some 120 odd bank notes (Indian currency) of different denominations having the number ‘007’ during the Mudra Utsav 2025.

The Numismatic Society of Calcutta (NSC) that has stepped into its 40th year is hosting the event from December 12 to 14 at Divinity Pavilion Banquet Hall in Laketown.

The number “007” represents James Bond’s status as an elite agent with a “licence to kill”. The “00” prefix signifies this special authorisation for lethal force, while the “7” is his individual agent number within the “00” branch of MI6. The number “7” indicates he is the seventh agent to hold this specific title in the fictional series.

The James Bond currency notes is a rare collection by Preetam Basu spanning from the year 1956 till date.

All the bank notes of denominations of Rs 1, 2, 5,10, 20, 500, 1000 and 2000 begin with the number 007, some of them bear the number 007007, others have the number 007000. “My collection of James Bond currency is being exhibited for the first time at Mudra Utsav in Kolkata,” said Basu.

Another prime attraction will be Debkumar Pal’s showcasing of Rs 40 denomination banknotes to commemorate the 40th anniversary of NSC.