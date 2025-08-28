Muchipara: Man held for ‘sexually assulting’ minor at city hotel

Kolkata: A man has been arrested by Muchipara police on charges of assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a hotel near the Moulali crossing on AJC Bose Road.

Police said the incident came to light after the child’s mother lodged a complaint on Tuesday. She alleged that the accused had taken her daughter to the hotel on Monday evening, made her consume alcohol, and assaulted her after she became disoriented.

Officers confirmed that a case has been registered and the accused taken into custody for further investigation.

Police registered a case against the accused person on charges of rape and causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with the relevant section of POCSO Act.

Later, the accused was arrested. Police, however, did not make it clear whether the accused and the victim knew each other. Police took the victim to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where her medical examination was conducted. The Child Welfare Committee has been informed.