MSMEs take centre stage as Bengal industry backs Central Budget

Kolkata: Industry chambers, business leaders and sector experts in West Bengal have broadly welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27, with a strong consensus around its emphasis on MSMEs, supported by record public capital expenditure, fiscal discipline, skilling and regional development.



Taranjit Singh, managing director, JIS Group, said the emphasis on infrastructure, skill-linked education, industry alignment and inclusive access—through initiatives such as girls’ hostels, focus on STEM and the proposed ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ framework—aligns with the group’s vision of preparing students for India’s evolving services and enterprise ecosystem.

Naresh Pachisia, president, Bharat Chamber of Commerce, said the centrepiece of the Budget is the record Rs 12.2 lakh crore public capital expenditure, keeping infrastructure as the main growth engine for sectors such as EPC, cement, steel and logistics. He highlighted the industrial push across seven strategic and frontier sectors, support for labour-intensive industries, strong MSME-focused measures, Mission Purvodaya and eastern connectivity projects, while welcoming tax stability, customs duty rationalisation and AI integration.

Parthiv Neotia, senior vice president, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and executive director, Ambuja Neotia Holdings, described the Budget as inclusive and strategically crafted, highlighting its focus on high-growth sectors such as fisheries, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, the creative economy, hospitality and tourism. He said MSMEs would be key beneficiaries, with equity infusion strengthening employment, consumption and investment. Keshav Bhajanka, vice president, ICC and executive director, Century Plyboards (I) Ltd, praised the government’s fiscal discipline amid global pressures, citing the 4.3 per cent fiscal deficit target and over Rs 12 lakh crore infrastructure outlay, while noting steady support for sectors such as pharma, textiles, handicrafts and MSMEs.

Harish Agarwal, partner, Ernst & Young LLP, welcomed the continued focus on deficit reduction, infrastructure, tourism and healthcare, along with safe harbour relief for IT companies. Atanu Sen, former senior advisor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, noted limited direct measures for banking and insurance but welcomed steps to deepen corporate and municipal bond markets, stressing the need for long-term insurance and pension reforms. Abhijit Roy, president, Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Budget sustains a strong push on public capex, skilling and employment, while delivering major connectivity gains for West Bengal through freight and high-speed rail corridors, alongside tax and customs reforms. Shashwat Goenka, chairman, CII eastern region and vice chairman, RP–Sanjiv Goenka Group, said the Budget offers long-term policy visibility, with its focus on balanced regional development and Purvodaya states, and a three-pronged MSME approach covering liquidity, equity and professional support.

Saket Mohta, managing director, Merlin Group, said sustained infrastructure and urban development would indirectly support real estate demand over the medium to long term. Mamta Binani, president, MSME Development Forum West Bengal, said the Rs 10,000 crore MSME Growth Fund would strengthen the competitiveness, liquidity and resilience of small businesses.