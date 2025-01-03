MSME synergy at Hooghly: State receives investment proposals worth Rs 2,260 crore

Kolkata: The state government has received investment proposals worth Rs 2,260 crore from potential investors at the MSME Synergy in Hooghly and expects that it will go upto Rs 4,500 crore in the next few years generating employment for 50,000 people. 500 entrepreneurs from various parts of the district participated in the event held at Rabindra Bhavan in Chinsurah on Friday.

Among major upcoming projects in the district are 6 industrial parks under Scheme for Approved Industrial Park (SAIP). SFA multimodal logistics park is coming up on 36.5-acre land which will provide Railway logistics support. The investment in the project is to the tune of Rs 200 crore and employment will be generated for 1,500 people. The industrial park at Dhaniakhali is coming up on 61 acre land. It will generate employment for 4,000 people entailing an investment of Rs 250 crore. Both these parks will be completed soon while the other four are in various stages of construction.

The West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation has completed setting up infrastructure for agro industrial park at Singur on 7.69 acres of land. Two plots have already been allotted.

The spinning mill at Sreerampore has witnessed a turnaround with the state government deciding to produce and provide school dresses to children. The daily production of 1.5 tonne has now gone upto 4 tonne.

A common facility centre for the zari workers will be set up at Chandanpur mouza in Jangipar on 0.73 acres of land. The DPR for the project is under preparation and once completed, 1,300 workers will have direct and indirect employment in the project.

State MSME minister Chandranath Sinha presided over the programme which was inaugurated by minister in-charge of Agricultural Marketing department Becharam Manna.