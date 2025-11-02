MSME synergy 2025 to kick off from November 3

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government is all set to commemorate the MSME month by hosting MSME Synergy in different parts of the state ahead of the Business Conclave scheduled on December 18. The synergy, which will be held at nine different venues covering all the 23 districts of the state, is kicking off with the event at Howrah on November 3 (Monday).

“The main focus of the synergies this year will be speeding up the process of grant of statutory permissions which is essential for rolling any industrial unit or MSME venture. Camps will be organised during the Synergy events for this purpose,” said a senior official of the state MSME department which will be hosting these synergies. Statutory permissions include licenses associated with fire, pollution, land conversion, ground water clearance, labour related clearance, power clearance etc.

According to the calendar for the synergies prepared by the department, the Howrah event will be followed by Malda on 6th, Birbhum on 7th, 11th in Hooghly, 14th in Durgapur, 21st in North 24-Parganas. After the synergy in North 24-Parganas, the shift will be to North Bengal. The last one will be held at Kolaghat in East Midnapore on December 8 which will cover three districts—East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram.

The MSME department has conceived synergies to address the issues that entrepreneurs in the districts are facing and to ensure that the same gets sorted out at the earliest. Following presentations on schemes, policies and facilities that the state government has introduced to support entrepreneurs, senior most officers of all concerned departments starting from MSME, Land and Land Reforms, Fire and Emergency services, Power and district administration will hold an interactive session with entrepreneurs.

Different issues starting from issues related to infrastructure in industrial estates to supply of power are raised in the session headed by the MSME department’s Principal Secretary. Kiosks of all concerned departments and agencies are also set up to help entrepreneurs to resolve their issues. The state government will also host the ‘Silper Samadhan’ (solution to industry) programme in all block headquarters and municipalities in the state from November 10 to 28 for awareness and enrollment in various schemes of the MSME department in the state.

Around 600 camps will be hosted during this period and the plan is to hold camps for a duration of six days (excluding Sunday).