MSME outreach drive: ‘Shilper Samadhane’ draws 1.52L applications

Kolkata: The MSME and Textiles department’s ‘Shilper Samadhane’ (Solution to Industry) initiative, held from November 10 to 28, has drawn an overwhelming response, with the highest number of applications coming for Udyam registration of MSMEs and enlistment of artisans.

Over 1.52 lakh applications were received across 2,528 camps, which together saw a footfall of more than 3.88 lakh people.

Of these, 30,535 applications were submitted for Udyam registration on the portal, while 28,103 applications came in for the enlistment of artisans and weavers. Another 4,072 applications relating to the Bhabisyat Credit Card scheme were recorded at the camps. In March 2024, the MSME department had notified four new schemes—the Scheme of Death Benefit for Weavers and Artisans of West Bengal, West Bengal Handloom and Khadi Weavers Financial Benefit Scheme 2024, West Bengal Artisans Financial Benefit Scheme 2024 and West Bengal Bhabishyat Credit Card Interest Subsidy Scheme.

During the initiative, 2,221 cases of loan facilitation or document collection under various bank-linked schemes were handled and 748 statutory clearances were issued.

The camps focused on all bankable schemes of the state government, including those under the MSME department.

Seven other departments—Backward Classes Welfare, Minority Affairs, Horticulture, Panchayats and Rural Development, Technical Education, Food Processing and Horticulture, and Agriculture—also participated due to their involvement in bank-

related programmes. Applications included 80,504 requests for credit linkage for Self-Help Groups under Anandadhara, 1,588 applications for term loans under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department, and 1,964 applications for short-term skill development programmes with employment support under the Technical Education department.

Shilper Samadhan has emerged as a key initiative supporting MSME growth across the state. As part of its observance of MSME Month in November, the department also organised Synergy programmes in various districts alongside the camps.