MSME month throughout the state begins today

The state government is observing MSME month throughout the state in camp-mode from August 1 to 18 based on the theme “Meet the Entrepreneur”— in other words “Shilper Samadhane” — to facilitate credit to different sectors/sections — MSMEs, SCs/STs, minorities, youths, students, Self-Help Groups and other entrepreneurs and also empower MSMEs and youth by providing skill training and job creation under Utkarsh Bangla programme.

The state under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee aims to reach out to lakhs of MSMEs (mainly the small and micro entrepreneurs) and to provide facilitation services to MSMEs, artisans and weavers of the state through this innovative initiative.

The camps will be held at all blocks, municipalities and municipal corporations (including KMC). In total, 1949 camps will be held with 164 camps scheduled on August 1.

Loan to MSMEs and youths under Bhabishyat Credit Card Scheme, SC/ST/OBC loan for self-employment by the West Bengal SC, ST and OBC Development and Finance Corporation, loan for self-employment by West Bengal Minorities’ Development and Finance Corporation, loan to Self-Help Groups under Anandadhara scheme, loan to students under Student Credit Card scheme, loan to weavers and artisans, new registration of SHGs and Farmer Producer Organisations under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and facilitation of bank approval of AIF projects will be offered at the camps.

The other major services provided will be registration of MSMEs on Udyam portal, assistance to MSMEs to register as suppliers on online market portal, disposal of statutory clearances required by MSME, enlisting of artisans and weavers on the MSME portal.

For skill development registration of industries under the Industry-led Training Programme and Rozgaar Seva Portal, new registration of establishment on Apprenticeship Portal, collection of requirement of training from Industry by the Training Providers will be provided. After completion of block/municipal level and district level programmes, the state level programme will be held on August 23, 2023, in Kolkata.