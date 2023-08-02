MSME month kicks off

Kolkata: The observance of MSME month, that kicked off from Tuesday, has witnessed an overwhelming response with a footfall of 12,242 people at 166 camps organised in districts.



The state government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has taken an innovative initiative to reach out to lakhs of MSMEs (mainly the small and micro entrepreneurs) to provide facilitation services to MSMEs, artisans and weavers of the state. Under this campaign, MSME month is being organised throughout the state in camp-mode till August 18. District-level camps were held at Jalpaiguri and East Midnapore. The total number of enlistment of artisans/weavers in MSME portal has been 3,745, registration of MSMEs in Udyam Portal has been 2,993, the number of applications distributed for Bhabishyat Credit Card stood at 2,721, online registration on GeM portal was 355, statutory clearances for setting up MSME units was 191, land mutation and conversion was 21 and others 12.

The credit linkage to SHGs under Anandadhara of Panchayats and rural development department has been 1,981, credit linkage programmes of Backward Class Welfare department has been 425, application form skill development programme (Utkarsh Bangla) – 330, registration of industries under Rozgaar Seva Portal 219, student credit card applications 186, facilitation for loan-related issues/collection of documents, other Bank linked schemes 108. The theme of the event is ‘Meet the Entrepreneur’­— in other words ‘shilper samadhane’. The objective is to facilitate credit to different sectors of MSMEs, SCs/STs, minorities, youths, students, Self-Help Group and other entrepreneurs.