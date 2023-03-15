MSME: ‘Investment of Rs 900 cr; jobs for over 10K in 2 to 3 years’

West Midnapore and Jhargram is expected to receive an investment of Rs 900 crore in the next 2-3 years in the MSME sector which will create direct and indirect employment opportunities for about 10,000 people.

Another Rs 2,250 crore investment is also expected to come from large industries.

The investment was announced by state MSME minister Chandranath Sinha at the MSME synergy and Business Conclave at Sahid Pradyot Smriti Sadan in West Midnapore. West Midnapore is expected to get an investment of Rs 530 crore and Jhargram Rs 370 crore. Among the major projects that are coming up in the district are four Common Facility Centres (CFC) in West Midnapore like steel fabrication cluster, steel furniture Cluster, steel fabrication cluster and toy cluster.

Civil construction of the administrative and workshop building of the upcoming Madur Hub at Ruinan under Sabang block is ongoing.

Once established, this hub will benefit nearly 500 families associated with the madur (floor mats) craft.

The tender process of the proposed gold hub of Faridpur under the Daspur-II Block is in progress.

About 1000 jewellery workers in this area are working in a scattered way and will get a permanent infrastructure to work in an organised manner.

Production and marketing of sal leaf plate and bowl have started from the Centre of Excellence established under Project Sal and Sebai at Jhargram by West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board (WBKVIB).

WBKVIB has taken initiative for setting up eight common production centres (CPCs) that include four CPCs – 3 in Sabang block and one in Pingla block under the Madurkathi project, CPC at Naraharipur under Debra block under Dheki Processed Rice Cluster, CPC under sal leaf plate and bowl making project at Garbeta-II block, two CPCs at Chandabilla block in Jhargram — one under the Aabai Grass project and another under sal leaf plate and bowl-making project.

To facilitate setting up SAIP (Scheme for Approved Industrial Park) industrial parks on government land, district administrations of West Midnapore and Jhargram have identified 5 parcels of land, each over 5 acres for offering to private park developers as per government norms.

About Rs 6,667 crore bank credit to MSMEs during April-December 2022 has been recorded in the two districts.

More than 500 entrepreneurs from different areas of West Midnapore and Jhargram participated. Over 19 help desks were set up by major departments and about 250 entrepreneurs visited these help desks and got clarification and assistance concerning their problems.