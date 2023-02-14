MSME dept to hold camps to raise registrations in UDYAM portal

KOLKATA: The state MSME department will organise camps across the state to increase the registration of medium and small enterprises (MSEs) in the UDYAM portal.



Several MSEs are suffering from an inordinate delay in payment even after supplying orders to companies for non-registration in the portal.

“We have MSME Delayed Payment Council in the state where an MSE can seek redressal if they are denied payment after supply. The Council conducts a hearing and passes an order of payment within 90 days. However, we are coming across a lot of genuine cases but are being compelled to refer them to civil court as the concerned MSE is not registered. So I will urge all MSEs to register in the UDYAM portal to avail such facilities,” U Swaroop, Director state MSME directorate said on Monday, addressing the inaugural session of a two-day Vendor Development Programme (VDP) organised by MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Kolkata.

He also urged enterprises to revert to the Directorate, if banks ask for collateral for the provision of loans below Rs 2 crore. MSME directorate has a grievance redressal cell for addressing such issues.

Registration in the UDYAM portal is mandatory for availing of the benefits of various policies and schemes of the Ministry of MSME. Even traders and street vendors can register in the portal. This portal is also linked with the GEM (Government E-marketplace) portal of the Bengal government and also the Income Tax portal.

There are around 90-lakh MSME units across Bengal employing over 1 lakh workforce.

“The MSME sector is very robust in Bengal. The state government ensures that there is no loss in man-days. We have several policies, attractive incentives and entrepreneurship development programme,” Swaroop said. D Mitra, Joint Director, MSME-DFO, Kolkata said: “Our main aim is to assist in the promotion and development of MSME industries in Bengal. Various state government organisations, offices and industry associations are also attending this VDP.”

He added that inclusive growth of the MSME sector will cater to employment and state GDP.