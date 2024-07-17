MSME department to provide QR codes for GI products

Kolkata: The MSME department has initiated the process of providing QR codes to authorised manufacturers of GI products to be used in their packets to convince customers about the genuity of the products.

“It is an open secret that there is a section of unscrupulous businessmen who fleece customers by claiming their products have GI tags. To curb this practice, we have started providing QR codes to authorised manufacturers post GI which they will be using in their packaging. The customers on scanning the QR code will know details about that particular GI product and will be convinced of its authenticity,” said Rajib Ghosh, director of Textiles. There are 27 GI products in Bengal and the MSME department has already given this QR code to 750 authorised producers of such products that includes Baluchari saree, Rosogolla, Dokra, Sitabhog-Mihidana, Nakshi Kantha, Chaau mask, Dhaniakhali saree, Darjeeling tea, to name a few.

The department of Science and Technology and BioTechnology on Monday handed over GI certificates of Santipur Saree (Nadia district) to 34 persons in presence of Minister in-charge of the department, Ujjal Biswas.

“This certificate receipt is the same as receiving a patent for your products. The MSME department is also playing its part by awarding QR code to authorised users of GI products which will surely enhance the sales prospects of the authorized users of such products,” said Biswas.

The department has applied for GI for products such as Guava of Baruipur and Sitalpati of Cooch Behar. Recently, products like Tangail, Garad, Bengal Muslin, Sunderban Honey. Kalonunia rice has been listed as GI products.

In Nadia district, apart from Santipur saree, Tangail saree, Banglar Rosogolla, Gobindobhog rice feature in the list of GI products. Application for GI has been sought for Earthen Doll and Nolen Gur of Nadia.