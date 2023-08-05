MSME camps witness footfall of 55,413 people

Kolkata: As part of the MSME month, about 178 camps were held in different districts on Friday while the total footfall registered till 6 pm was 55,413.



The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken an innovative initiative to reach out to lakhs of MSMEs (mainly the small and micro-entrepreneurs) and to provide facilitation services to MSMEs, artisans and weavers of the state. Under this campaign, MSME Month is being organised throughout the state in camp mode till August 18.

District-level programmes were organised in four districts — Alipurduar, Malda, Nadia and Purulia. WBSIDCL also held camps at Tangra and Kasba Industrial Parks. On Friday, the total number of enlistments of artisans/weavers in the MSME portal was 26,965 while the cumulative (Aug 1-Aug 4) count is 52,235. Registration of MSMEs in Udyam Portal on Friday was 9,548 and the cumulative figure is 24,515. Applications distributed for Bhabishyat Credit Card was 9,338 and the cumulative was 22,160.

Further, the number of online registrations on the GeM Portal is 815 and the cumulative count is 2,333. Statutory clearances for setting up MSME units are 903 while the cumulative figure is 1,947. Total credit linkage to SHGs under Anandadhara of the P&RD Dept was 2,607 while the cumulative count is 9,529. The credit linkage programmes of the Backward Class Welfare Dept was 887 with the cumulative tally at 2,880.

On Friday, the total number of Application Form Skill Development Programme (Utkarsh Bangla) was 1,126 and the cumulative count was 3,748. Registration of industries under the Rozgaar Seva Portal was 452 and cumulative count was 1,765. The total number of Student Credit Card applications on Friday was 1,220 and the cumulative count was 2,615. Facilitation for loan-related issues /collection of documents other bank linked schemes was 159 and the cumulative count was 824.

Total credit schemes under MA & ME department were 361 and the cumulative count was 1,240. Registration for Skill Development under MA & ME Dept was 379 and cumulative count was 891.

The bank approvals for agricultural infrastructure fund projects were 71 and the cumulative count was 265.

The total number of new registrations was 416 and the cumulative count was 1,235. The total number of PAN registrations was 62 and the cumulative count was 739.