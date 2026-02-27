MR Bangur removes 2,000 gallstones from elderly patient

Kolkata: MR Bangur hospital in the southern fringes of the city has given a fresh lease of life to a 75-year-old woman from the Regent Park area by removing 2,000 stones from the patient’s gallbladder through laparoscopy. The elderly woman was stated to be in a stable condition.

According to hospital sources, the woman had been suffering from stomach pain and complained of vomiting for several months. The problem was not resolved even after treatment at various places.

Finally, she came to the surgery department of MR Bangur Hospital. After examining the patient, the doctors suggested several tests for her. Clinical tests confirmed that that patient had many stones in her gallbladder.

As the patient was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, the doctors brought her to a stable condition and a decision was taken to carry out the surgery.

The surgical team consisted with DR Niloy Narayan Sarkar, accompanied by Dr Indrani Debnath, Dr Anubhav Saha and Mohibullah. Dr Brajendranath Das, Dr Himalaya Dutta and Dr Sarfaraz Rahman functioned as anaesthetists. Dr Shishir Naskar, Superintendent of MR Bangur Hospital has sent his best wishes to the entire team of doctors who carried out the surgery.