MR Bangur Hosp carries out critical surgery

Kolkata: MR Bangur Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 45-year-old woman from Tollygunge by removing multiple small and medium stones numbering around 1,000 from her gallbladder. The patient, a resident of Haridevpur area, was complaining about abdomen pain for the past few months. Around two months ago, she came to the MR Bangur Hospital with abdomen pain and vomiting. She had also complained of recurring abdomen pain.

The patient had sometimes also complained about symptoms such as bloating, distension and a feeling of heaviness. The doctors in the hospital recommended certain clinical tests. After the reports came the doctors were shocked to find up to 1000 stones, including some big ones, in the patient’s gallbladder. The doctors decided to conduct a surgery and the patient was asked to get admitted on June 3. The surgery was carried out on Thursday afternoon. The patient’s health condition was stated to be stable and she may be released from the hospital soon.