MR Bangur holds 2-day free laparoscopic gallbladder operation camp

Kolkata: In a unique initiative, MR Bangur Hospital has organised a 2-day long free-of-cost laparoscopic gallbladder operation camp from Tuesday in which the best surgeons of the state are coming together under one platform.



This is for the first time; Bengal is seeing the top surgeons performing operations with the most advanced equipment. Besides the renowned surgeons from the state-run medical colleges and hospitals, the top surgeons from the private hospitals also joined the camp.

Organized by the surgery department of M R Bangur Hospital in collaboration with the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (East Zone Chapter) and the West Bengal Chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India, the camp that started on Tuesday when the doctors performed live gallbladder surgeries on patients at the camp. The patients who underwent the surgery had earlier registered at the Surgery outpatient department. The patients have undergone the surgery at completely free of costs.

Incidentally, M R Bangur Hospital had recently been adjudged the best district hospital for the third consecutive year. The certification has been given by the central agency — National Health System Resource Centre which falls under the Union Health Ministry. The new acclaim given by the Central agency is just another ‘feather in cap’ for the state government. Various parameters, including infrastructure and the quality of health services extended by the hospital to the patients, among others were considered.

Centre had examined the infrastructure of 13 district hospitals, 30 sub-divisional hospitals and 16 state general hospitals from Bengal. The hospital won the first award in 2021. It emerged as the best district hospital in the country in 2021 as certified by the NITI Aayog. The central agency examines the infrastructure of various district hospitals across the country under “Sushri Kalaykalpa”.