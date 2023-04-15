MR Bangur gives fresh lease of life to teen

Kolkata: A 16-year-old girl, a resident of Barasat in North 24-Parganas who had autoimmune disorder and suffered a cerebral stroke has been given a fresh lease of life by Bangur Hospital.



The patient’s white blood cells and platelets count was going down at a rapid pace. The patient was initially taken to Barasat District Hospital then to the MR Bangur Hospital.

The doctors in the hospital conducted a thorough check up on the patient. An anti nuclear antibody test was also performed that showed that antibodies in the patient’s body became hyperactive resulting in damages of cells. Protein inside the patient’s body was getting drained out with urine.

Hospital finally administered high priced injections on the teenage girl.

Hospital superintendent Dr Sisir Naskar had urged the health department for the supply of high priced drugs for the patient. Swasthya Bhawan also took prompt action and supplied the medicines.

M R Bangur Hospital has been adjudged as the best district hospital in the state by the Union Health Ministry under Sushree (Kayakalp) programme last year for its outstanding performance on various parameters.

Internal assessment was carried out by the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) under National Health Mission in all tiers of hospitals during which various factors came into considerations including the cleanliness of the hospital, infrastructure like labour room, emergency patient care, OT, patients’ safety, fire safety, support service, general maintenance etc.