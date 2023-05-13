MR Bangur adjudged best district hosp by Centre

Kolkata: M R Bangur Hospital, situated in the southern fringes of the city has been adjudged the best district hospital for the third consecutive year. The certification has been given by the central agency — National Health System Resource Centre that falls under the Union Health Ministry. The new acclaim given by the Central agency is just another ‘feather in cap’ for the state government.



According to sources, various parameters, including infrastructure and the quality of health services extended by the hospital to the patients, among others were considered. The central agency examines infrastructure of various district hospitals across the country under “Sushri Kalaykalpa”. It emphasises on the reduction of maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate, indoor and outdoor services of the hospital, cleanliness of the operation theatre.

Centre had examined the infrastructure of 13 district hospitals, 30 Sub-divisional hospitals and 16 state general hospitals from Bengal. The hospital won the first award in 2021. It emerged as the best district hospital in the country in 2021 as certified by the NITI Aayog. The NITI Aayog has written a letter to the state Health department on Monday announcing the M R Bangur Hospital as the best district hospital for overall performance in the year 2018-2019.

“We have been certified as the best district hospital for the performance of the hospital since 2018 -19. It has been a result of a collective effort. It is indeed a proud moment for the hospital. It may be mentioned that M R Bangur Hospital has been relentlessly working amid the Covid situation,” said a senior official of the hospital.