MP’s famous ‘kulhad pizza’ is now available in Siliguri town

Siliguri: Siliguri is steadily transforming into a street food paradise. Signature street foods of different states are now available in the city and Madhya Pradesh’s famous ‘kulhad pizza’ is the latest addition to the list.



Mit Debnath and Shipra Debnath, the couple, introduced this yummy food to the town. The couple had set up a stall at Pradhan Nagar on June 8 and only within a month, it gained popularity among the food lovers of the town. Everyday, many people visit their stall to get a taste of the famous ‘kulhad pizza’. “Siliguri is a city of food lovers. We wanted to introduce something new for the food lovers of this city and so we came up with this item. People are simply loving them,” said Mit Debnath.

Mit is from Madhya Pradesh. He had moved to Siliguri with his wife Shipra years back. Mit is a tattoo artist and Shipra used to work as a manager at a cosmetic company. However, Shipra always wanted to start a business of her own and finally, they decided came up with the idea of selling ‘kulhad pizzas’. Shipra perfected the recipe and started making them. “It is a fusion food. Pizzas are served in the traditional fired clay glasses. The pizzas are baked in the kulhad in a charcoal oven giving them a unique earthy, smoky flavour. People love these pizzas. We have a plan to buy a shop in future,” stated Shipra.

The pizzas are available in three variations — veg, paneer and chicken. The price of veg pizza is Rs 80, paneer Rs 100 and chicken Rs 120. The food stall is open in the evening from 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Everyday, the couple sells over 100 pizzas. Mili Roy, who tasted the pizza, said: “The taste is unique. I come here often to have kulhad pizzas.”