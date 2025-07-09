MP seeks road & ropeway projs to ease Darj-Siliguri traffic woes

Darjeeling: Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has written to Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari seeking urgent action on two major infrastructure proposals aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in the Darjeeling hills.

In a Press release issued on July 8, Bista thanked Gadkari for “initiating the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for an alternative highway to Darjeeling via Lebong, Dabai Pani and Teesta.” Calling it a welcoming development, he reiterated the need for additional connectivity solutions, especially in light of severe congestion along National Highway 110 (earlier NH-55), which was constructed during the British era and is now overburdened with traffic.

To address this, Bista has proposed a new all-weather alternative highway from Siliguri to Darjeeling via Orali (near Dudhey), Lower Balason, Balason, Dhotrey, Pussumbeng and Ghoom. The proposed route would also connect key areas across the lower belt of the hills, including Kurseong, Mirik, Sonada, Rangbull, Sukhia Pokhari and Pokhrebong valley. He has requested the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to undertake a feasibility and alignment study for this route.

“The current highway is not only outdated but also a source of immense stress for daily commuters, students, medical patients and tourists.

The proposed alternative aims to provide a safer and more efficient option for travellers and relieve pressure on the existing road,” stated Bista in the letter. In a separate letter to Gadkari, Bista urged the Centre to consider a ropeway connecting Ghoom to Darjeeling under the Parvatmala project.

He said the ropeway would offer a clean, reliable and stress-free transportation alternative in the hilly terrain, help reduce vehicular congestion and preserve the natural beauty of the region by lowering pollution levels.

Given the challenges of the region’s terrain, Bista said the ropeway project fits well within the objectives of the Parvatmala Project, which focuses on ropeway infrastructure in hill areas. He has requested the Ministry to initiate a feasibility study and formally include it in the project framework.

Bista added that several non-political organisations have also supported the proposal for the new highway and that local residents are fully committed to cooperating with the government to make both projects a success.