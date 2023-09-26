MP Raju Bista seeks probe into TET held by GTA in 2021

Darjeeling: Dubbing the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in 2021 as ‘fake’ and ‘illegal’, Raju Bista, Member of Parliament (MP), Darjeeling has written to the Governor of Bengal, Education minister and the CBI Director to conduct a probe into it.



The move comes on the heels of a controversy triggered by an RTI filed by one Phinjo W Gurung of the Hamro Party questioning whether GTA is a competent authority to hold TET in the GTA area and who is the competent authority to hold the exam in the state. The RTI further questioned if prior permission is required from the state government to hold TET in the GTA area and whether the GTA had taken permission for the same.

In reply to the RTI, the joint secretary to the Government of West Bengal, School Education department, mentioned that the West Bengal Board of Primary Education is the competent authority to conduct TET in all the districts of Bengal. It further stated that the GTA was not accorded any authority to conduct TET in the GTA area.

“Over 14,000 youths from the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills and parts of Terai and Dooars filled the forms for this fake exam conducted by those associated with the GTA. They have collected crores in TET fees, and those funds too have been misappropriated. This is a criminal case of fraud, cheating, and possible money laundering. I have therefore requested the CBI Director to initiate a criminal investigation into the individuals who conspired to conduct this examination. Since this involves possible money laundering, I have requested Education minister Bratya Basu to order a free and fair investigation. I have also asked Governor C V Anand Bose to also look into the issue,” stated Bista.

Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party alleged that the TET was held to win the MLA election by securing votes of nearly 14,000 candidates and their family members. “FIRs will be filed from different places by the victims. If the police and administration fail to take action, we will take legal recourse, including filing writ petitions in courts,” added Edwards.

The GTA has not issued any official statement on the issue.