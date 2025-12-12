MP pushes for three integrated sports centres in Hills in Parl

Darjeeling: Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Harsh Vardhan Shringla has stepped up his long-standing campaign for advanced sports infrastructure in the Darjeeling hills and North Bengal, formally requesting the Centre to establish three integrated sports centres in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, along with an additional training centre in Mirik. Raising the issue in Parliament, Shringla urged the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to take immediate action, terming the initiative essential for unlocking the region’s immense sporting potential.

Addressing the House, Shringla reiterated that the demand for world-class sports facilities is not a recent proposal but one that he has been actively pursuing since assuming office. He said that despite multiple representations and direct appeals to the Union Sports minister, the region has yet to receive the focused investment it deserves. His latest intervention, he added, reflects an intensified push to ensure that young athletes from the hills receive equal opportunities and professional training environments.

Tracing Darjeeling’s illustrious football heritage, the MP noted that the hills once stood among the country’s premier football hubs, producing players who represented leading Kolkata clubs, the Bengal Santosh Trophy team and various armed forces sides that earned national accolades. This vibrant legacy, he said, now struggles for want of modern turf grounds, stadiums and scientific training facilities — shortcomings he has repeatedly brought to the attention of the Central Government.

He highlighted North Bengal’s vast, yet underutilised, potential in adventure and outdoor sports, including trekking, paragliding, mountain biking and mountaineering. With institutions like the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute setting historic foundations, the MP argued that improved infrastructure, professional safety systems and new adventure circuits could position the region as a national leader in adventure sports.

Acknowledging the Government of India’s emphasis on sports development under the Khelo India initiative, he called for the inclusion of the Darjeeling hills in a dedicated regional sports development plan.

A football academy, specialised training facilities and integrated multi-sport centres, he said, would not only revive the region’s sporting culture but also create pathways for youth empowerment.