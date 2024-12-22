MP Prakash Chik Baraik backs Buxa homestay owners

Alipurduar: Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik has assured full support to the owners of the homestays in the Buxa Tiger Reserve, which are set to close temporarily following an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The closure, affecting key tourist areas such as Buxa Hills, Jayanti and Rajabhatkhawa, has already led to booking cancellations. No overnight stays will be allowed in these areas from December 25 to December 31 and commercial activities within the reserve will cease. The Forest department began issuing notices to lodges, resorts and homestays on December 17 in line with the court’s directive.

In response to the growing concerns, MP Baraik held a marathon meeting on Sunday with stakeholders from Buxa at the 21-mile point. Following the meeting, Baraik assured the community of the state’s support, stating: “Our government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are firmly against unnecessary evictions. We stand with the people of Buxa. However, we must respect the court’s verdict.

If the stay order on the eviction case is not granted on Monday, we will approach the Supreme Court to provide all necessary legal assistance to the people of Buxa.”

The closure impacts the local economy significantly, with around 155 lodges, hotels and resorts in Buxa. These establishments, with an average of five rooms each, collectively offer over 750 rooms and can accommodate up to 2,000 visitors daily. However, after the court’s ruling, these facilities are expected to remain largely empty.

Residents of Buxa have expressed optimism after MP Baraik’s assurance. Gypsy driver Qurban Khan said, “We are grateful to the MP for listening to our concerns and assuring us of legal support. We await the High Court hearing on Monday.”

Parthasarathi Roy, president of the Dooars Tourism Welfare Society, emphasised the importance of tourism to the region. “Thousands of people from Jayanti, Rajabhatkhawa and Alipurduar rely on tourism, which thrives in the Buxa Tiger Reserve. We are hopeful that the High Court hearing on Monday will bring a favourable outcome and with the help of the state government, further steps can be taken to address this issue.”