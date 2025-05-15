MP demands air defence system along Bangladesh border amid rising tension

Malda: Member of Parliament from North Malda seat, Khagen Murmu, of BJP has urged the Central government to install an air defence system along the India-Bangladesh border, akin to the one positioned on the Pakistan border. During his visit to the Muchia Border Outpost in Old Malda, Murmu lauded the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans for their bravery and dedication and emphasised the rising security concerns in the region.

Murmu pointed to the growing activities of terrorist groups like Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Ansarullah Bangla Team, particularly in light of the recent ban on the Awami League in Bangladesh. “Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, could exploit the unstable political situation in Bangladesh and launch attacks on Indian territory, possibly using drones — a tactic recently seen in global conflict zones so an installed air defence system will be very much helpful,” stated Murmu.

Local resident Shyamal Ghosh echoed these concerns and stated: “The banning of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League had left pro-India elements in Bangladesh vulnerable. I also fear that drone strikes in the region could no longer be ruled out.”

Murmu was accompanied by BJP MLA Gopal Chandra Saha and local residents during the visit. A ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was organised to show solidarity with the armed forces.

Malda district’s 171-kilometre-long border with Bangladesh includes approximately 18 kilometres of unfenced and riverine terrain, which remains particularly vulnerable. The BSF has increased vigilance in these areas and Murmu emphasised the urgent necessity of enhanced defence infrastructure to safeguard national security and prevent potential cross-border threats.