MP calls for reopening historic Rly route to Kolkata via B’desh

Cooch Behar: Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, MP of Cooch Behar, has demanded the resumption of the old Railway route through Lalmonirhat and Rangpur within Bangladesh to facilitate travel from Cooch Behar to Kolkata. He said he would raise the matter in the Parliament soon. If this Railway route is reopened, the travel time from Cooch Behar to Kolkata could be reduced by five to six hours.



Recently, various Railway issues were discussed between the Indian and Bangladeshi Prime Ministers. However, there was no discussion about the Railway line from Gitaldah in Cooch Behar to Kolkata via Bangladesh. If the demand raised by the MP is implemented, it would benefit many people in North East India.

Basunia stated: “Cooch Behar residents have a long-standing demand for a Railway line from Gitaldah to Sealdah via Bangladesh. At one time, trains ran on this route. There is still a Railway office at Gitaldaha. We are trying to reopen this Rail line from Gitaldah to Kolkata via Rangpur and Lalmonirhat to Sealdah. We will discuss this issue in Parliament very soon.” Currently, the distance from Cooch Behar to Kolkata by rail is about 668 km. Previously, this distance was about 500 km.

The old route went through Dinhata and Gitaldah to Kolkata via Mughal Hat, Lalmonirhat, Kaunia, Rangpur and Parbatipur in Bangladesh, totaling 525 km. Another route saw trains from Kolkata entering Bangladesh via Darshana through Kanchrapara and Ranaghat, reaching Cooch Behar via Parbatipur, Rangpur, Kaunia, Lalmonirhat, Mughal Hat and Gitaldaha. This route has been closed for many years. Various business organisations and ordinary people have repeatedly demanded the reopening of this route.

Rajendra Kumar Ved, a member of the Cooch Behar District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “It is necessary to reopen this Railway line. If it becomes operational, Cooch Behar will see increased prosperity in the business sector. It is a very good initiative that the MP is taking in this regard.”