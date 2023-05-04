Moyna death case: BJP creates ruckus to enforce 12-hour bandh; HC orders 2nd autopsy

The BJP created a ruckus at Moyna in East Midnapore while trying to make the 12-hour strike called by them a success forcefully.

Police have reportedly detained several BJP workers for creating unrest.

According to sources, since morning, BJP workers and leaders put up blockades on several roads in Moyna and also burnt tyres. It is alleged that though the shops were opened in the morning, saffron party workers forced the owners to close the shops.

To counter the strike supporters, a large contingent of the police force was deployed in multiple teams. In several places, police and BJP workers got involved in altercations.

In some places, police applied force and removed the blockades. BJP leaders and workers also demanded immediate arrest of the culprits behind the alleged murder of saffron party leader Bijay Krishna Bhunia.

Police, however, claimed that their investigation is in progress. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a second post-mortem examination of the body of Bijoy Krishna Bhunia, the deceased BJP booth president from Moyna in East Medinipur district, at the Army-run-Command Hospital in Kolkata.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha passed the order after hearing a petition by the family members of Bhunia, who demanded the post-mortem be conducted at any Central government-run hospital. The court directed that a medical board will be constituted to oversee the process. The family of the deceased will also be provided Central security cover for the next four weeks.

His body was recovered late Monday and a post-mortem was conducted at a state-run hospital. It has been alleged that the deceased was beaten up in front of his wife on his way back home on Monday evening and was allegedly taken away on a motorbike. His body was later found the same day at a distance from his residence.