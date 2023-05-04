Moyna death: 1 in cop net

kolkata: Police have arrested a man identified as Milan Bhowmik in connection with the BJP leader of Moyna in East Midnapore Bijoy Krishna Bhunia’s murder case.

Bhowmik had allegedly taken shelter at his son-in-law’s house to evade arrest. He is reportedly a member of the local Panchayat in Moyna.

According to sources, in the FIR that was registered based on a complaint lodged by Bhunia’s family, the names of 34 persons were mentioned.

Bhowmik’s name was mentioned in serial number 26. He was picked up from his son-in-law’s house in Balaipanda in Moyna late on Wednesday night.Meanwhile, on Wednesday Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Arun Halder visited Moyna and the spot from where Bhunia’s body was found.

He reportedly expressed his annoyance after reaching the area as the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the District Magistrate (DM) were not present there. Halder scolded the Inspector in Charge (IC) of the local police station for alleged negligence during the murder case probe.