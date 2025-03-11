Moving school cab catches fire, students safe

Siliguri: A moving school cab of a private English medium school carrying 11 students caught fire. The incident occurred near Devidanga on Tuesday. Fortunately, all the students escaped unharmed.

The vehicle was transporting students home from the school in Matigara when it experienced a mechanical fault, leading to a sudden fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and evacuated all the students. One fire engine arrived at the spot and doused the blaze. However, the vehicle was completely gutted by the fire. The incident has sparked widespread panic and fear among parents.

“Fortunately, my son survived today. But the school has to take responsibility for it,” said a parent who rushed to the spot after getting the news.

Meanwhile, a teacher from the school said: “Vendors have provided the vehicles to us. All the fitness certificates and documents of the vehicle are okay. However, we will look into the matter closely.”