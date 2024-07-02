Movement to save NH 10 begins

Siliguri: Repeated closure of National Highway (NH) 10 has been affecting the tourism industry of this region a lot. Therefore, Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN), an association of tourism stakeholders, has begun a movement with the aim of saving it.



They are going to send letters to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Bengal and Sikkim demanding that the Central government conduct a geographical survey on the Himalayan region, including NH 10, by experts to resolve the problem permanently.

While addressing a press conference in Siliguri on Tuesday, Samrat Sanyal, Secretary of HHTDN, said: “This road serves as the lifeline of Sikkim. The repeated closure of the road affects not only the tourism industry but also both Bengal and Sikkim. Whenever the road is damaged, administration repairs it temporarily, which does not last long. We need a long-lasting solution.”

“Apart from this road, there are many roads in this region that are in a dilapidated state. Therefore, we want a team of experts to conduct a geographical survey of this region, based on which the administration can take steps,” he further added. After the flash floods in Teesta River, NH 10, the only connecting route to Bengal and Sikkim, has been repeatedly damaged due to rising water levels and landslides.

Therefore, transportation through the road has been hindered. People, including tourists, have to take a long route to reach Sikkim from Bengal, which is time-consuming and costly. Therefore, many tourists started avoiding this region.

According to the organisation, since the disaster in Sikkim, the course of the Teesta River has changed and the river has widened considerably. As a result, the national highway is being repeatedly damaged.

“The Central government is also constructing an alternative bridge, but we need to save the NH 10, which has an immense importance in this region,” Sanyal added. On the other hand, HHTDN will organise an orientation and registration programme on July 5 in Siliguri for tour operators and travel agents to enroll themselves in tourism service provider schemes launched by the state government.

After the enrollment, the government will get data of all tourism service providers in different districts of Bengal.