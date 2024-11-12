Mountain echoes of love as thousands gather to greet CM in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Slogans of “Mamata Didi Zindabad; Mamata Didi we love you,” reverberated in the mountain air as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cavalcade arrived at Darjeeling.

Thousands gathered along the route to accord the Banerjeea grand welcome who is on a three-day visit to the Darjeeling Hills. Welcome gates and banners were put up all along the route. Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BJMP) with TMC supporters had lined up all along the route. The cavalcade reached Darjeeling town at around 5:10 pm. As the crowds swelled in Chowrasta, the Chief Minister got down from her car and greeted the masses.

Dressed in traditional finery and playing traditional musical instruments the crowds greeted her. Many offered flowers and Khadas (traditional scarves.) Banerjee reciprocated with folded hands. “I had never seen her in real life. She is so down to earth. She greeted us even,” stated an elated Geeta Tamang, a resident.

Security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowd as Banerjee impromptu decided to walk from in front of the Gorkha Ranga Mancha Bhawan to the Richmond Hill Government Guest House where she is staying.

In front of the Raj Bhawan, Banerjee was greeted with a traditional Singhey dance (Lion dance) show.