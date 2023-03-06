MoU to open branch of World Trade Centre in city to be inked

kolkata: A branch office of the World Trade Centre will be set up in Kolkata.



An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) will be signed for this on March 21, for which a concerned team will be coming to the city, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday during a friendly interaction with media persons at her chamber in the Assembly.

“A delegation from the World Trade Centre (WTC) will be coming to Kolkata on March 21. They will sign an MoU with the state government based on which they will set up a branch office of WTC here,” Banerjee said.

She added that Kolkata has been selected as the main city in eastern India for setting up the office. Kolkata is already one of the major gateways to the northeastern states and the WTC office will further boost the trade and commerce of the state with other countries.