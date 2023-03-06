MoU signed for starting cage culture in Kangsabati Reservoir

KOLKATA: ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, Barrackpore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state Directorate of Fisheries, for cage culture in Kangsabati reservoir, Bankura.



The MoU was signed by BK Das, Director, ICAR-CIFRI and Dr. Vishwanath, , state Director, Department of Fisheries, for their respective organisations. Biplab Roy Chaudhury, Minister-in-Charge, state Fisheries department was present on the occasion.The minister stressed more collaboration and cooperation with ICAR-CIFRI for fisheries development in West Bengal.

Dr BK Das briefed about the various activities and livelihood enhancement program undertaken by the institute in different parts of Bengal.

As part of this MoU, cage culture activities will be initiated at Kangsabati Reservoir with table fish production in 32 ICAR-CIFRI GI Cage.The objectives of this development project are dissemination of table fish production in cage culture; strengthening the capacity of Directorate of Fisheries, the resource user communities, and cooperatives.ICAR-CIFRI GI Cage is a registered trademark in the name of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).