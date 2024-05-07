Mou Roychowdhury, co-chairperson of Techno India Group and Director of Aajkal, passes away

Kolkata: Mou Roychowdhury, co-chairperson of Techno India Group, passed away on Tuesday morning in Kolkata. She is survived by her son Debdut and husband Satyam Roychowdhury, the founder and Managing Director of the Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her condolences for the family. Taking to social media, Banerjee wrote: “Shocked to receive the news of the most untimely demise of Mou Raychaudhuri, a leading entrepreneur and cultural activist of Bengal today. Co- chairperson of Techno India group and an editor in the Aajkaal group of publications, she was leading some major activities of our educational-journalistic world and her departure creates a sudden void. I convey my sincere condolences to her husband Satyam, son Debdut, and the entire family as well as the whole group that she led so ably.”

With her passing away, innumerable members of the Techno India family have lost their guardian angel and her innumerable friends and relatives, a most warm and charming personality, ever smiling, vivacious with a strong zest for life.

Mou Roychowdhury had a strong love for literature. She enjoyed discussing literature and her poetry won over many readers. Besides writing, she also had a beautiful voice and loved Rabindra Sangeet. Known for her friendly and motherly nature, her passing has left a void in the state’s artistic and cultural scene. “I have lost a family member. This grief will never leave me,” said Tridib Kumar Chatterjee of Publishers and Booksellers Guild in a choked voice. Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey of Dey’s Publishing spoke how Mou Roychowdhury always had a gracious, sweet and heartfelt demeanour.

Her sudden demise has left the entire cultural and music community of Bengal in profound shock. From Iman Chakraborty, Joy Sarkar, Lopamudra Mitra, Pt Debojyoti Bose, Chaiti Ghoshal, Soumili Biswas, Bhaswar Chatterjee, Sudipta Chakraborty to Avijit and Babul Supriyo, all deeply affected by the loss.

Iman fondly reminisced about her tradition of paying a visit to Mou Roychowdhury’s home whenever she had a musical event in Salt Lake. Tourism minister and singer Babul Supriyo recalled the beautiful moments spent at her home, savouring her food and warm hospitality. Sarod maestro Pt Debojyoti Bose said how Mou Roychowdhury’s simple yet beautiful personality was a rarity. “She had a nurturing nature that earned her the affection and admiration of the younger generation,” he said.

Mou Roychowdhury spent a life well dedicated to do good for the innumerable many in the community who needed it most. She also served on the Governing Body of Sister Nivedita University and as Director, Aajkal Publishers Pvt Ltd.