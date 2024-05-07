Mou Roychowdhury, Co-chair of Techno India Group and Director of Aajkal, passes away

Mrs Mou Roychowdhury, co-chairperson of Techno India Group, passed away on Tuesday morning. She is survived by her son Debdut and husband Satyam Roychowdhury, the founder managing director of the Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her condolences for the family as she wrote the following on her social media handle: "Shocked to receive the news of the most untimely demise of Mou Raychaudhuri, a leading entrepreneur and cultural activist of Bengal today. Co- chairperson of Techno India group and an editor in the Aajkaal group of publications, she was leading some major activities of our educational- journalistic world and her departure creates a sudden void. I convey my sincere condolences to her husband Satyam, son Debdut, and the entire family as well as the whole group that she led so ably."

She spent a life well dedicated to do good for the innumerable many in the community who needed it most. She also served on the Governing Body of Sister Nivedita University and as Director, Aajkal Publishers Pvt Ltd.

