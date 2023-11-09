Motorbike parking: Several injured in clash between two groups

Siliguri: Tension spread in the New Jalpaiguri area over a clash between two groups. A few people were also injured in the incident.



Locals submitted a mass deputation to New Jalpaiguri Police (NJP) Station against the incident demanding stricter security.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when, according to locals, a few people living in Rajaholi area of NJP allegedly beat up other people inside a gym at Agrani Sangha Club in the same area over an altercation which took place over motorbike parking.Other people of that area controlled the situation and later everyone left.

However, at midnight, a group of people living in the surrounding area of Agrani Sangha Club went to Rajaholi on motorbikes where they again had an altercation with the people who started the clash.

The altercation escalated into a fight and several were injured there. A huge contingent of police rushed to the spot with Rapid Action Force and controlled the situation.

On Thursday, locals of Rajaholi area went to NJP Police Station and submitted the deputation demanding increase in security.

Gopal Paul, a resident, said: “We got scared due to the incident. We want police to take strict action so that such incidents never happen in future.”