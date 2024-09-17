Motor Vehicle officials told to display ID cards while on-duty

Kolkata: The Transport department ordered all officials of motor vehicle offices to display laminated identity cards or a name tag with a designation on their person while on duty.

The move is part of an advisory issued by state Transport secretary Saumitra Mohan for transparent and seamless delivery of public services in the different motor vehicle (MV) offices in the state. The chairperson and secretary, RTA was asked to take necessary action immediately to ensure the same within a month.

“Non-display of identity card should be construed as dereliction of duty and insubordination of the order of the superior authority. Necessary disciplinary action will be initiated against the official if so discovered.

In case of requirement of any financial allocation, necessary estimates may be sent in due course,“ the Transport department advisory read. The MV offices were ordered to put on display a citizen’s charter showing various fees of services delivered and the process layout for availing the same. An office layout map clearly displaying the names and designations of all

officers and their respective room numbers should be displayed enabling people to contact them in case of need.

The advisory directed setting up help desks with dedicated manpower equipped with necessary information, rate charts of all services delivered , guidebook containing the process flow of availing any services. The CCTVs, if they are defunct should be immediately repaired and restored.

The advisory further calls for digitization of records and old files to be disposed of as per norms. It also directs setting up a feedback mechanism to take in feedback (suggestions/complaints) from citizens, either manually or online.

All services that do not require the physical presence of the applicant or the vehicles should be done only in online mode. All monetary transactions should be made preferably in online mode through e-pos machines. All MV officers must wear their uniforms all the time, whether in the field or while attending to their assigned duties inside the office premises. Presently, 134 online services are being provided by the department with the state implementing the Vahan 4 and Sarathi 4 software in the financial year 2016-2017 to automate public delivery systems.