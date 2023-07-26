Motion against Manipur violence to be tabled on July 31

Trinamool Congress will table a motion to discuss and condemn the ethnic violence in Manipur in the ongoing session of the state Assembly on July 31, Monday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to be present in the Assembly on that day and is expected to speak on the motion.

“We held the meeting of the Business Advisory (BA) committee in the state Assembly on Wednesday where the date for tabling the motion was finalised,” state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said.

In fact, the decision of bringing in the motion on Manipur violence was made earlier this week at an ‘all party meeting’ held at the Assembly on Monday which was boycotted by the BJP.

Chattopadhyay said they will discuss the situation in Manipur and the humanitarian crisis faced by the northeastern state.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

“We are shocked and heart broken at what happened in Manipur. More than 80 days have passed and the Manipur situation is still volatile. Children are not getting food to eat. Women are being paraded naked.

“This is not our culture. The role of the Central government is shameful,” Chattopadhyay said.

The BJP, on the other hand, said it wants to discuss the violence in the recently held Panchayat polls that left several people dead and atrocities.