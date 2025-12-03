Mother tries to kill and bury newborn son in Jalpaiguri; arrested

Jalpaiguri: After the recent horrific incident in Alipurduar, another case of extreme brutality has come to light—this time in Jalpaiguri. A woman allegedly attempted to kill her newborn son and bury him in the ground. The residents of Rajadanga were left shaken, demanding the strictest punishment for what they described as an act that defies all boundaries of humanity.

The incident occurred in Uttar Majhgram Khaldhura village under the Rajadanga Panchayat in Jalpaiguri district. According to local sources, on Wednesday morning villagers noticed a woman digging soil, which immediately aroused suspicion.

As they approached, they were stunned to see the woman attempting to bury a newborn baby. She was allegedly trying to hide the child’s body after killing him moments after birth.

Residents acted swiftly, rushing to the spot to stop her. At that moment, the accused—identified as Regina Begum— reportedly fled, leaving the infant behind.

The incident was promptly reported to the Kranti Outpost. News of the incident spread rapidly and outrage swept through the area. Villagers demanded exemplary punishment, calling the act “inhuman” and “beyond comprehension”. Local resident Kamala Roy said: “Even during her pregnancy, Regina repeatedly denied being pregnant. Not even a stone-hearted person could kill a newborn like this.

We demand the harshest punishment.” Seema Das, a health worker at the Dhalabari Sub-Health Centre, added: “During her pregnancy test, she tried to deceive us by submitting water instead of urine. Such a horrifying act from a mother of four children is absolutely unforgivable.”

KT Lepcha, officer in-charge of the Kranti Outpost, confirmed the developments, stating: “The infant’s body has been sent for post-mortem. A murder case has been registered. The brutality of the incident is in no way excusable. The accused has already been arrested.”