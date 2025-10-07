Mother & son found murdered in Dholahat

Kolkata: A pall of shock descended on Chandipur village in the Jamalpur area of Dholahat after the blood-stained bodies of a woman and her young son were recovered from their house on Sunday morning. The victims were identified as Monowara Bibi (40) and her son Anowar Haldar(7), residents of the locality.

According to police sources, the victims were allegedly killed by Monowara’s husband, who has since gone absconding. Preliminary investigation suggests that both were first strangled or suffocated and their throats slit with a blade afterward. Local residents became suspicious after not seeing any movement in the house since early morning. On entering the premises, they found the two bodies lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the Dholahat police. Officers arrived soon after and sent the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

“The initial signs point to a case of domestic violence,” said a police official. “We are questioning relatives and neighbors to ascertain the motive behind the murders.”

Investigators suspect family discord could be behind the brutal act, though they have not ruled out other possibilities. The accused husband is currently on the run, and a manhunt has been launched to trace him.

The double murder has left the quiet village stunned, as residents mourn the deaths of the mother and child while demanding swift justice.